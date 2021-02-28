Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew D. Jackson, 26, Teutopolis, Feb. 26 on charge of possession of meth. Jackson was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Karl M. Shew, 39, Willow Hill, Feb. 26 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Shew was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cheyenne N. Palmer, 21, Herrick, Feb. 26 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Palmer was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brian K. Levitt, 43, Effingham, Feb. 26 on charge of use of intoxicating compounds, disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer. Levitt was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justin N. Pocrnich, 35, Newton, Feb. 27 on charges of possession of meth, criminal damage to government property, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving while license revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage, reckless driving and improper lane usage. Pocrnich was given notice to appear and released.
