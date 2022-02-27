Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse S. Fisher, 30, Effingham, Feb. 25 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Fisher was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Skylar W. Salyers, 35, Effingham, Feb. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. Salyers posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Nathasha Rhodes, 36, Farina, Feb. 26 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Rhodes was given notice to appear by Fayette County and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Mikayla Hammond, 26, Effingham, Feb. 26 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and improper lane usage. Hammond was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kenneth Bryan, 53, Effingham, Feb. 26 on an Effingham County petition to revoke bond. Bryan was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Robert Wesselman, 44, Effingham, Feb. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Wesselman was given notice to appear and released.
