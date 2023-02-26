Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Adam C. Sparling, 38, Effingham, Feb. 24 on charges of driving under the influence, transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver and improper lane usage.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary R. Noll, 35, Imperial, Missouri, on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, unlawful display of registration, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua R. Verdeyen, 45, Effingham, Feb. 25 on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, aggravated domestic battery, interference with domestic violence report, driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and violation of bail bond.
