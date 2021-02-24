The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:08 a.m. Feb. 16 at the intersection of Temple and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey L. McCoy, 49, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Christopher R. Hemwall, 54, Effingham.
- At 5:04 a.m. Feb. 16 west of the intersection of Raney and Ave of Mid America, vehicles driven by Alex S. McDonald, 34, Effingham, and Lucas A. Hoene, 32, Stewardson, collided on the snow-covered roadway.
- At 3:49 p.m. Feb. 18 at the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Andrew N. Dust, 29, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kacie J. Volpi, 39, Effingham.
- At 10 p.m. Feb. 18 east of the intersection of 4th and E. Virginia, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Jeffrey Stevenson, Effingham.
- At 7:09 p.m. Feb. 21 at 200 S. Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Isabella R. Ramirez, 19, Worth, backed into and damaged a drive-up order sign owned by Little Caesars.
- Jonathan S. Ohlman, 49, Effingham, was cited Feb. 22 for failure to register as a sex offender.
