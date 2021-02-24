Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony M. Wernle, 29, St. Elmo, Feb. 23 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Wernle posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested James N. Ullrich, 46, Effingham, Feb. 23 on charge of disorderly conduct and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of battery or making physical contact. Ullrich was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Karl J. Jean, 41, Toledo, Feb. 23 on charge of possession of meth and an Effingham County warrant for possession of between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis. Jean was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Steven C. Schafer, 43, Assumption, Feb. 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court and driving with a revoked or suspended license. Schafer posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jason M. Longoria, 48, Effingham, Feb. 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Longoria posted $6,604.24 and was released.
