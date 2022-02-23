Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Janny L. Huynh, 35, Effingham, Feb. 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft/display merchandise less than $300. Huynh posted $425 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kendra N. Snider, 34, Keysport, Feb. 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Snider was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Israel Diaz, 28, El Monte, California, Feb. 23 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Diaz was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas E. Merrifield, 44, Pana, Feb. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Merrifield was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Mikayla Y. Hammonds, 26, Effingham, Feb. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for diving while license suspended. Hammonds was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Melissa D. Johnson, 47, Robinson, Feb. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Johnson was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Travis J. Kline, 37, Effingham, Feb. 24 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving too fast for conditions/failure to reduce speed. Kline was given notice to appear and released.
