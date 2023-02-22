Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kevin L. Smith, 51, Mattoon, Feb. 21 on charges of driving while license suspended and Coles County warrants for failure to appear in court on charge amphetamine possession and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Raymond Feltner, 31, Brownstown, Feb. 22 on Effingham County warrant for burglary.
- Altamont police arrested Harry Martin, 57, St. Elmo, Feb. 22 on Effingham County warrant for violation of stalking no contact order.
- Illinois State Police arrested Lucas Peust, 41, Charleston, Feb. 22 on charges of driving while license suspended, speeding and Coles County warrant for driving while license suspended.
