The Effingham Police Department reported the following citations:
- Lucas P. Green, 27, Effingham, was cited Feb. 18 for criminal trespass to real property and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, was cited Feb. 21 for improper window tinting and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Heribertha Gonzalez Gomez, 35, Effingham, was cited Feb. 21 for domestic battery.
- Vincente Sixto Moreno, 23, Effingham, was cited Feb. 21 for aggravated domestic battery.
