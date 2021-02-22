The Effingham Police Department reported the following citations:

  • Lucas P. Green, 27, Effingham, was cited Feb. 18 for criminal trespass to real property and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
  • Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, was cited Feb. 21 for improper window tinting and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
  • Heribertha Gonzalez Gomez, 35, Effingham, was cited Feb. 21 for domestic battery.
  • Vincente Sixto Moreno, 23, Effingham, was cited Feb. 21 for aggravated domestic battery.

