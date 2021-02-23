Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Vicente Sixto Moreno, 23, Effingham, Feb. 21 on charge of aggravated domestic battery. Sixto Moreno was released on recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cristy L. Ohmen, 37, Windsor, Feb. 22 on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Ohmen was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James R. Fenton, 27, Johnsonville, Feb. 22 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Fenton was given notice to appear and released.
