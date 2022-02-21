The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 8:02 a.m. Feb. 18 at the intersection of Maple and Evergreen, vehicles driven by Melissa L. Kersey, 36, Altamont, and Brandie Y. McCoy, 39, Effingham, collided.
  • At 8:21 a.m. Feb. 19 at the intersection of Maple and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Jason L. Williamson, 45, Hillsboro, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ramona A. Curtis, 56, Effingham. Curtis was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
  • At 1:37 p.m. Feb. 19 at the intersection of Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Heidi A. Denney, 50, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Nancy A. Bowman, 61, Altamont. Denny was ticketed for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.
  • At 2:10 p.m. Feb. 15 at 912 N. Henrietta, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Alicia M. McLeod, Sigel.
  • At 7:05 a.m. Feb. 18 at 110 E. Market, a vehicle driven by Jonathan L. Dial, 25, Louisville, struck a vehicle driven by Richard L. Kenter, 41, Effingham.
  • At 7:42 a.m. Feb. 18 at the intersection of S. Henrietta and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Kevin M. Vogel, 45, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Roger A. Miller, 59, Effingham.
  • At 4:20 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1200 Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Keera M. Beccue, 19, Louisville, struck a pole owned by Walmart. A passenger in the vehicle sustained injuries but refused medical treatment.
  • At 6:23 p.m. Feb. 18 500 feet north of the intersection of the 1400th block of N. Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by George P. Riddle, 21, Windsor, struck a deer.
  • At 6:32 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1910 S. Banker, a semi driven by Michael D. Womack, 53, Judsonia, AR, struck a vehicle driven by Kenneth K. Miller, 87, Wheeler.
  • Christina L. Belisle, 40, Effingham, was cited Feb. 17 for Unlawful Visitation Interference.

  • Amanda E. Genaust, 40, Effingham, was cited Feb. 18 for Retail Theft.

  • Nathaniel H. Coker, 20, Effingham, was cited Feb. 20 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.

  • Bradley R. Loy, 39, Effingham, was cited Feb. 21 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.

Tags

Trending Video