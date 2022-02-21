The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:02 a.m. Feb. 18 at the intersection of Maple and Evergreen, vehicles driven by Melissa L. Kersey, 36, Altamont, and Brandie Y. McCoy, 39, Effingham, collided.
- At 8:21 a.m. Feb. 19 at the intersection of Maple and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Jason L. Williamson, 45, Hillsboro, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ramona A. Curtis, 56, Effingham. Curtis was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 1:37 p.m. Feb. 19 at the intersection of Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Heidi A. Denney, 50, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Nancy A. Bowman, 61, Altamont. Denny was ticketed for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.
- At 2:10 p.m. Feb. 15 at 912 N. Henrietta, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Alicia M. McLeod, Sigel.
- At 7:05 a.m. Feb. 18 at 110 E. Market, a vehicle driven by Jonathan L. Dial, 25, Louisville, struck a vehicle driven by Richard L. Kenter, 41, Effingham.
- At 7:42 a.m. Feb. 18 at the intersection of S. Henrietta and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Kevin M. Vogel, 45, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Roger A. Miller, 59, Effingham.
- At 4:20 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1200 Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Keera M. Beccue, 19, Louisville, struck a pole owned by Walmart. A passenger in the vehicle sustained injuries but refused medical treatment.
- At 6:23 p.m. Feb. 18 500 feet north of the intersection of the 1400th block of N. Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by George P. Riddle, 21, Windsor, struck a deer.
- At 6:32 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1910 S. Banker, a semi driven by Michael D. Womack, 53, Judsonia, AR, struck a vehicle driven by Kenneth K. Miller, 87, Wheeler.
- Christina L. Belisle, 40, Effingham, was cited Feb. 17 for Unlawful Visitation Interference.
Amanda E. Genaust, 40, Effingham, was cited Feb. 18 for Retail Theft.
Nathaniel H. Coker, 20, Effingham, was cited Feb. 20 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
Bradley R. Loy, 39, Effingham, was cited Feb. 21 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
