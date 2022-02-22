Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Carmelo Micciancio, 49, Louisville, Feb. 20 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Micciancio was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mark Barnes, 54, Mason, Feb. 21 on charge of aggravated battery. Barnes was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dalton O.J. Seafler, 28, Effingham, Feb. 21 on charges of domestic battery, interfering with domestic battery violence reporting and Edgar County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of speeding. Seafler was in jail at last check.
