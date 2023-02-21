Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon L. Mosley, 40, New Orleans, Feb. 19 on charge of retail theft less than $200.
- Effingham city police arrested Calvin K. Peters, 32, New Orleans, Feb. 19 on charges of no valid driver's license and retail theft less than $300.
- Effingham city police arrested Keith M. Hoene, 44, Teutopolis, Feb. 20 on charges of improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol.
