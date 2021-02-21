Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Jerome A. Wagnon, 33, Effingham, Feb. 19, on charges of arson, criminal damage to property and burglary. Wagnon was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Tracy D. Repp, 35, Effingham, Feb. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Repp was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathan G. Morton, 32, Effingham, Feb. 20 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. Morton was
- given a notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Jesse S. Fisher, 29, Altamont, Feb. 20 on charges of mob action, aggravated battery, conspiracy, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fisher was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jonathan D. Yoder, 30, Effingham, Feb. 21 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and illegal transportation. Yoder was given notice to appear and released.
