Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Douglas A. Merrill, 53, Altamont, was sentenced Feb. 18 to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated driving under the influence.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jared H. Kerr, 35, Vandalia, Feb. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery to a nurse. Kerr posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Julie R. Ebeling, 44, Watson, Feb. 18 on an Effingham County original warrant for unlawful possession of another's credit card and possession of meth. Ebeling was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Shane J. Bohn, 48, Effingham, Feb. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Bohn was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse L. Kollman, 21, Effingham, Feb. 18 on Problem-Solving Court sanction on charge of aggravated battery in a public place. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Montana R. Harrington, 31, Effingham, Feb. 19 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving too fast for conditions. Harrington was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Henry P. Nguyen, 27, address unknown, Feb. 19 on charge of aggravated battery to a correctional officer. Nguyen was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Elder Ramirez-Bautista, 24, Santa Maria, California, Feb. 19 on charges of cannabis trafficking; possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis; and manufacture, delivery or possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. Ramirez-Bautista was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Delia Gonzalez-Salgado, 29, Salem, Oregon, Feb. 19 on charges of possession of 5,000 grams of cannabis; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of cannabis; cannabis trafficking; possession of less than 5 grams of meth; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gonzalez-Salgado was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Roberto Morales-Moreno, 28, Santa Maria, California, Feb. 19 on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, cannabis trafficking and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. Morales-Moreno was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jerry D. Guthrie, 43, Effingham, Feb. 19 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Guthrie was transported to Clay County.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, Feb. 19 on charge of driving while license suspended. Pinkerton was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Judy M. Brummerstedt, 63, Effingham, Feb. 20 on charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer with injury and criminal trespass to real property. Brummerstedt was in jail at last check.
