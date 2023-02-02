Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Harry B. Evans, 38, Mode, Feb. 1 on charge of driving while license revoked.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron J. Doedtman, 46, Watson, Feb. 1 on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to report an accident and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
- Effingham city police arrested Cecelia E. Kessler, 52, homeless, Feb. 1 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
