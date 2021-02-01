The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
- At 7:08 a.m. Feb. 1 at the intersection of Linden and Clark, a vehicle driven by Alicia M. Kessler, 27, Effingham, skidded on the snow-covered roadway and struck a vehicle driven by David M. Boone, 24, Effingham. Boone sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Kessler was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- On Jan. 28 at 1000 N. Keller, an unknown semi struck an awning owned by the Packaging Store.
- At 8:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at 901 N. Cleveland, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Ean Holdings LLC, Normal.
- At 6:13 p.m. Jan. 31 at the intersection of 3rd and the NB I-57/EB I-70 ramps, a vehicle driven by Tina J. Woods, 51, Effingham, struck and damaged an IDOT median. No injuries. Woods was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and improper lane usage. Woods was given a notice to appear and released.
- Tiffany S. Elmore, 32, Newton, was cited Jan. 26 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Jessica M. Hebert, 40, Effingham, was cited Jan. 30 for no valid driver’s license.
