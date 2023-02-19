Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Jolio A. Rodrigues, 41, Chicago, Feb. 17 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, Scott's Law failure and possession of open container by passenger.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel R. Gingerich, 56, Terre Haute, Indiana, Feb. 17 on an Effingham County original warrant for five counts of burglary.
- Illinois State Police arrested Cameron B. Smith, 44, Davenport, Iowa, Feb. 19 on Williamson County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked and new charges of driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, transport or possession of alcohol by a driver, speeding 21-25 mph over statutory limit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.