The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:38 a.m. Feb. 16 at the intersection of Keller and the I57 SB/I70 WB exit ramp, a vehicle driven by Anthony J. Silvestre, 28, Houston, TX, rear-ended a semi driven by Prabhjot Singh, 28, Bakersfield, CA.
- At 2:52 p.m. Feb. 16 west of the intersection of Ford and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Nichole L. Lopez Galindo, 32, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Wayne A. Nohren, 55, Lakewood. Lopez Galindo and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle both sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Lopez Galindo was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 9:22 a.m. Feb. 5 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Dorris J. Blackford, 87, Fairfield, struck a vehicle driven by James A. Dietrich, 82, Effingham. Blackford was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 8:23 p.m. Feb. 15 at the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by James D. Honn, 68, Effingham, slid on the snow-covered roadway and struck a vehicle driven by Andrew N. Dust, 29, Effingham. Honn was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident – too fast for conditions.
- Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, was cited Feb. 8 for improper use of registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.