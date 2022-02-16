The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:47 p.m. Feb. 14 at 1806 W. Fayette, a semi driven by Ibrahim H. Abukar, 36, Sartell, MN, sideswiped a semi driven by Donnie E. Moore, 60, Joliet.
- At 8:18 a.m. Feb. 15 west of the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Donald L. Ealy, 80, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Maria A. Hille, 25, Effingham. Ealy was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.