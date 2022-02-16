Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Roland C. Webb, 37, Louisville, Feb. 15 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Webb posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Allen G. Matlock, 34, Mason, Feb. 15 on three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, criminal trespass to real property and Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated assault. Matlock was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachery P. Platteborze, 24, Mattoon, Feb. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated domestic battery/strangle. Platteborze was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy R. Bowlby, 34, Sandoval, Feb. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Bowlby was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Ronnie A. Klitzing, 47, Sullivan, Feb. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to reduce speed. Klitzing was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Larry E. Wolfe, 50, St. Elmo, Feb. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked or suspended. Wolfe was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Corey J. Fellows, 38, Effingham, Feb. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Fellows was in jail at last check.
