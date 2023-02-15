Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Charles Beavers, 58, Altamont, Feb. 14 on charges of possession of between 5 and 10 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham city police arrested James Steuernagel, 31, homeless, Feb. 14 on charge of criminal trespass to property.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Caylie A. Wells, 19, Altamont, Feb. 15 on an Effingham County original warrant for unlawful use of account number.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shawn W. Wolfe, 49, Indianapolis, Feb. 15 on Vigo County, Indiana, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft and Kendall County warrant for burglary.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alicia M. Kessler, 29, Mason, Feb. 15 on charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.
- Effingham city police arrested Mark E. Mears, 44, Altamont, Feb. 15 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stephanie L. Mercer, 44, Effingham, Feb. 16 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice.
