The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:36 p.m. Feb. 10 north of the intersection of Banker and Hoffman, a vehicle driven by Payton R. Johnson, 18, Herrick, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Thomas C. McWhorter, 40, Mason.
- At 5:40 a.m. Feb. 10 at 1723 S. Willow, a vehicle driven by Todd D. Meinhart, 39, Dieterich, struck a deer.
- At 9:47 p.m. Feb. 10 at 2500 N. 3rd, a semi driven by Tramphis L. Thomas, 52, Baton Rouge, LA, struck a parked semi owned by 8764492 Canada Inc., Bradford, Ontario, Canada.
- At 1:31 a.m. Feb. 13 north of the intersection of Veterans and Elm, a vehicle driven by Jami L. Sidwell, 40, Effingham, left the roadway while looking at her cellular phone and struck and damaged an Effingham City sign, a fence and fencepost owned by Ron Will, Effingham, as well as a telephone box and a mailbox. Sidwell sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Sidwell was ticketed for driving under the influence and improper lane usage.
- At 11:51 a.m. Feb. 12 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a semi driven by Brad A. Volzke, 59, Waco, NE, collided with a vehicle driven by Natalie E. Watkins, 21, Watson.
- At 2:10 p.m. Feb. 12 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Ronald E. Davis, 67, Josephine, TX, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Chameill Pacheco-Collado, 26, Effingham.
- At 12:29 p.m. Feb. 13 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Nancy E. Stevens, 72, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Christina Bohac, Hardin, KY. Stevens was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident.
- Erin T. Hannagan, 18, St. Elmo, was cited Feb. 12 for retail theft.
- Daniel L. Fought, 40, Mission, TX, was cited Feb. 10 for improper U-turn.
- Sandy J. Rose, 56, Effingham, was cited Feb. 12 for driving while license suspended.
- Miranda B. Davis, 27, Effingham, was cited Feb. 12 for driving while license suspended.
- Kiauma M. Flack, 37, Effingham, was cited Feb. 14 for driving while license suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.