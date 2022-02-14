The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 10:07 a.m. Feb. 10 at 1505 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Janice L. Wallace, 72, Altamont, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Madison M. Storm, 21, Effingham.
  • At 7:32 p.m. Feb. 10 east of the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Maggie M. Gouchenouer, 19, Louisville, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Candi S. Mette, 58, Effingham. Gouchenouer sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
  • At 9:10 a.m. Feb. 11 at 1011 Ford, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Jeremi Savin, Caseyville.
  • At 12:03 p.m. Feb. 10 south of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by David P. Wolf, 72, Altamont, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Philip C. Thompson, 59, Effingham.
  • At 11:42 p.m. Feb. 11 east of the intersection of Fayette and the I57 NB/I70 EB entrance ramp, a vehicle driven by Swade T. Unkraut, 27, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Dennis E. Presley, 56, Effingham. Unkraut was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence and Improper Lane Usage.
  • Timothy R. Hein, 66, Effingham, was cited Feb. 11 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
  • Cheyenne M. Sarver, 18, Effingham, was cited Feb. 11 for Speeding 26-35 MPH Over the Limit.
  • Christine M. Davoli, 49, Effingham, was cited Feb. 12 for Retail Theft.
  • Kevin J. Medford, 45, Dieterich, was cited Feb. 11 for Driving While License Suspended.Gavin J. Sherrod, 18, Effingham, was cited Feb. 11 for Improper Lane Usage.

