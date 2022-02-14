The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:07 a.m. Feb. 10 at 1505 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Janice L. Wallace, 72, Altamont, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Madison M. Storm, 21, Effingham.
- At 7:32 p.m. Feb. 10 east of the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Maggie M. Gouchenouer, 19, Louisville, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Candi S. Mette, 58, Effingham. Gouchenouer sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 9:10 a.m. Feb. 11 at 1011 Ford, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Jeremi Savin, Caseyville.
- At 12:03 p.m. Feb. 10 south of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by David P. Wolf, 72, Altamont, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Philip C. Thompson, 59, Effingham.
- At 11:42 p.m. Feb. 11 east of the intersection of Fayette and the I57 NB/I70 EB entrance ramp, a vehicle driven by Swade T. Unkraut, 27, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Dennis E. Presley, 56, Effingham. Unkraut was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence and Improper Lane Usage.
- Timothy R. Hein, 66, Effingham, was cited Feb. 11 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Cheyenne M. Sarver, 18, Effingham, was cited Feb. 11 for Speeding 26-35 MPH Over the Limit.
- Christine M. Davoli, 49, Effingham, was cited Feb. 12 for Retail Theft.
- Kevin J. Medford, 45, Dieterich, was cited Feb. 11 for Driving While License Suspended.Gavin J. Sherrod, 18, Effingham, was cited Feb. 11 for Improper Lane Usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.