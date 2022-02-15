Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested James T. Davis, 30, Effingham, Feb. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to land. Davis was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ashley A. Lee, 26, Effingham, Feb. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft/display merchandise less than $300. Lee posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony A. Brown, 23, Effingham, Feb. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of meth. Brown was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel R. Reeves, 35, Jewett, Feb. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle. Reeves was in jail at last check.
