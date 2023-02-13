Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronald M. Bruce, 19, Effingham, Feb. 12 on charges of no registration plate light and driving while license revoked.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mallorie E. Askew, 23, Effingham, Feb. 12 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and failure to signal when required.
- Effingham city police arrested Todd F. Paralusz, 56, Cambridge, Canada, Feb. 12 on charge of retail theft.
- Illinois State Police arrested Rafael D. Edwards, 37, Chicago, Feb. 12 on charges of speeding 26-35 miles per hour over the limit, aggravated unlawful use of weapon in vehicle with loaded firearm, unlawful possession of firearm and firearm ammunition and possession of cannabis by a driver.
- Effingham city police arrested Cameron L. Chasteen, 18, Effingham, Feb. 12 on charge of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
- Altamont police arrested Erin T. Hannagan, 20, Altamont, Feb. 12 on charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Drew C. Hester, 25, Mattoon, Feb. 13 on an Effingham County original warrant for criminal damage to state-supported property.
