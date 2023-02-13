Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Windy with clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.