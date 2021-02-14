Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Skyler L. Roley, 23, Mason, Feb. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of accumulation of garbage or junk. Roley posted $750 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested James H. Macaluso, 42, Effingham, Feb. 12 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession or use of a firearm or weapon and Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of traffic violation. Macaluso was transported to Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
- Altamont police arrested Joshua D. Edwards, 38, Terre Haute, Indiana, Feb. 13 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Edwards was given a notice to appear and released.
