Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Isidro Ixtepan, 31, Effingham, Feb. 11 on charges of domestic battery and interfering with domestic battery report. Ixtepan posted $750 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony M. Jamison, 23, Effingham, Feb. 11 on charge of possession of meth and Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery, physical conduct. Jamison was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Christopher C. Howland, 24, Effingham, Feb. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Howland was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David K. Smith, 56, Willow Hill, Feb. 11 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Smith posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tommy G. Watts, 52, Effingham, Feb. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on revoked or suspended license. Watts was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Wesley R. Bailey, 25, Effingham, Feb. 11 on charge of domestic battery. Bailey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael D. Munshell, 49, Effingham, Feb. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Munsell was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Cheyenne N. Haston, 18, Teutopolis, Feb. 11 on charge of domestic battery. Haston was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua A. Stout, 43, Effingham, Feb. 12 on Problem-Solving Court sanction. Stout was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Swade T. Unkraut, 27, Effingham, Feb. 12 on charge of driving under the influence and improper lane usage. Unkraut was given notice to appear and released.
