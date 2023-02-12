Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brayden A. Mapes, 22, Carbondale, Feb. 10 on Williamson County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to obtain license after revoked and new charges of driving under the influence, expired registration sticker, illegal transportation or possession of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael A. May, 40, Effingham, on an Effingham County attachment for contempt.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rebecca L. Burnside, 46, Montrose, Feb. 10 on Putnam County, Florida, warrant for violation of probation and forgery of checks.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cheyenne M. Easley, 22, Altamont, Feb. 11 on charge of battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew M. Wilkins, 21, Watson, Feb. 11 on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and illegal transportation of alcohol.
- Effingham city police arrested Carlos I. Vizcaino, 28, homeless, Feb. 11 on charges of criminal damage to property, resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass to vehicle.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brandon M. Riech, 33, St. Peter, Feb. 11 on charges of possession of stolen license plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.