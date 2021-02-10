The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:28 p.m. Feb. 6 at 1702 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged a fuel pump owned by TA Truck Stop.
- At 1:26 a.m. Feb. 8 at 1609 Hillside, vehicles driven by Makyla N. Stombaugh, 18, Brownstown, and Johnna J. Brisentine, 22, Newton, collided head on. Stombaugh was ticketed for improper lane usage. Brisentine was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 11:56 p.m. Feb. 8 at the intersection of Jefferson and Willow, a vehicle driven by Swade T. Unkraut, 26, Effingham, failed to stop on the snow-covered roadway, jumped a curb and struck a City of Effingham fire hydrant. Unkraut was ticketed for driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- Shyan N. Beck, 21, Effingham, was cited Feb. 3 for driving while license suspended.
- Philip R. Stodden, 37, Sigel, was cited Feb. 5 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Tanner D. Loy, 20, Watson, was cited Feb. 9 for no valid driver’s license.
