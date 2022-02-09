The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:42 p.m. Feb. 8 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth A. Meinhart, 18, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Natasha M. Heideman, 42, Watseka.
- Dakota A. Couch, 25, Mattoon, was cited Feb. 8 for Driving While License Suspended.
Henry J. Amalvert, 34, Orange Park, FL, was cited Feb. 5 for Improper Parking on Roadway.
