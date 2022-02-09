Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cody J. Sapp, 36, Altamont, Feb. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for dumping garbage, trash or refuge on another's property. Sapp was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Codie J. Ledford, 28, Bryan, Ohio, Feb. 8 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of weapon by a felon, unlawful use of weapon and aggravated unlawful use of weapon. Ledord posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mark A. Beck, 56, Beecher City, Feb. 8 on charges of felony driving while license revoked, no valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Beck was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Laura C. Maynor, 33, Dieterich, Feb. 8 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Maynor was transported to Coles County.
- Inmate Devontay N. Addison, 18, Indianapolis, was charged Feb. 9 with Marion County, Indiana warrant, robbery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury and auto theft. Addison was in jail at last check.
- Inmate Antonio A. Addison, 21, Indianapolis, was charged Feb. 9 with Marion County, Indiana warrant, robbery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury and theft. Addison was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Chatman F. Ruholl, 31, Effingham, Feb. 9 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol. Ruholl posted $100 and valid driver's license and was released.
