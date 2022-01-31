The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:15 p.m. Jan. 28 at the intersection of Fayette and Banker, a vehicle driven by Jessica R. Webster, 39, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ashley R. Hubbard-Jackson, 35, Effingham.
- At 10:13 p.m. Jan. 29 at 2710 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Charles Baker, Effingham.
- At 12:28 p.m. Jan. 30 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Bartholomew A. Griffith, 31, Greenview, struck a vehicle driven by Brooke A. Hansen, 31, Effingham. Griffith was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
- At 7:37 p.m. Jan. 30 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, an unknown semi sideswiped a vehicle driven by Jordan A. Monk, 19, Effingham.
- At 2:08 p.m. Jan. 25 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by AJIR LLC, Laredo, TX.
- At 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 north of the intersection of Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Joshua S. Travis, 19, Newton, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Joseph G. Flach, 27, Teutopolis.
- At 6:15 a.m. Jan. 27 at the intersection of 3rd and the I-57 SB/I-70 WB entrance ramp, a semi driven by Kwabena O. Boamah, 40, Worcester, MA, collided with a vehicle driven by Keith D. Lowry, 62, Altamont.
- At 7:52 a.m. Jan. 27 at 1809 W. Fayette, a semi driven by Stanley J. Miller, 53, Las Vegas, NV, struck a low-hanging wire and caused damage to an Ameren CIPS electric pole and cable.
Jessica L. Hoff, 35, Rochester, was cited Jan. 24 for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
Nicholas T. Hastings, 19, Effingham, was cited Jan. 26 for Criminal Damage to Property.
