The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 3:15 p.m. Jan. 28 at the intersection of Fayette and Banker, a vehicle driven by Jessica R. Webster, 39, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ashley R. Hubbard-Jackson, 35, Effingham.
  • At 10:13 p.m. Jan. 29 at 2710 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Charles Baker, Effingham.
  • At 12:28 p.m. Jan. 30 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Bartholomew A. Griffith, 31, Greenview, struck a vehicle driven by Brooke A. Hansen, 31, Effingham. Griffith was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
  • At 7:37 p.m. Jan. 30 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, an unknown semi sideswiped a vehicle driven by Jordan A. Monk, 19, Effingham.
  • At 2:08 p.m. Jan. 25 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by AJIR LLC, Laredo, TX.
  • At 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 north of the intersection of Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Joshua S. Travis, 19, Newton, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Joseph G. Flach, 27, Teutopolis.
  • At 6:15 a.m. Jan. 27 at the intersection of 3rd and the I-57 SB/I-70 WB entrance ramp, a semi driven by Kwabena O. Boamah, 40, Worcester, MA, collided with a vehicle driven by Keith D. Lowry, 62, Altamont.
  • At 7:52 a.m. Jan. 27 at 1809 W. Fayette, a semi driven by Stanley J. Miller, 53, Las Vegas, NV, struck a low-hanging wire and caused damage to an Ameren CIPS electric pole and cable.

  • Jessica L. Hoff, 35, Rochester, was cited Jan. 24 for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.

  • Nicholas T. Hastings, 19, Effingham, was cited Jan. 26 for Criminal Damage to Property.

