Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested John L. Wesselman, 52, Effingham, Jan. 30 on charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and Effingham County warrant for theft with intent to control more than $500. Wesselman was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tiffany N. Crawford, 34, Strasburg, Jan. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Crawford was in jail at last check.
