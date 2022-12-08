The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:50 p.m. Dec. 1 at 1206 S. Willow, a vehicle driven by Arthur H. Deters, 81, Teutopolis, struck a deer.
- At 10:21 p.m. Dec. 3 at 417 W. St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by Christopher D. McKinney, 41, Farina, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Kristopher McClelland, Mason.
- Prabhjot Singh Tiwana, 49, Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was cited Dec. 3 for Improper Parking on Roadway.
Justin T. Allen, 31, Oblong, was cited Dec. 3 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.