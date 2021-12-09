The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:12 a.m. Dec. 1 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Rhiannon E. Boehm, 30, Cowden, struck a vehicle driven by Jasmine L. Barr, 20, St. Elmo.
- At 7:11 a.m. Dec. 3 at the intersection of 4th and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Jo Anna L. Steele-Mooney, 47, Effingham, struck a Unit 40 School Bus driven by Leland E. Knierim, 72, Effingham. The school bus was carrying passengers; however, no injuries were reported.
- At 7:53 p.m. Dec. 6 at 2720 N. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Allison K. Weber, 35, Effingham, was struck by a deer.
- Dustin J. Zumbahlen, 34, Effingham, was cited Dec. 6 for Driving While License Suspended.
- Mackenzie P. Ledbetter, 22, Effingham, was cited Dec. 6 for No Valid Driver’s License.
- Judy M. Brummerstedt, 62, Effingham, was cited Dec. 7 and 9 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
