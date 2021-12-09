Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Benjamin D. Calkins, 36, Watson, Dec. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery in a public place. Calkins posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Cory S. Bourdeaux, 49, Effingham, Dec. 7 on charge of domestic battery. Bourdeaux was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William A. Dockery, 50, Effingham, Dec. 8 on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Dockery was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tommie Valentine, 52, Memphis, Tennessee, Dec. 8 on charge of domestic battery and Champaign County warrant for assault. Valentine was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.