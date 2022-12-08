Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Miranda Davis, 28, Effingham, Dec. 6 on charge of driving while license suspended. Davis was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Logan Gomez, 27, Margate, Florida, Dec. 6 on charge of possession of meth. Gomez was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jake Tedrick, 22, Mason, Dec. 6 on charge of domestic battery. Tedrick was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua Verdeyen, 45, Effingham, Dec. 6 on charges of criminal damage to property and domestic battery. Verdeyen posted $350 and was released.
- Nathan C. Perry, 35, Flora, was sentenced on Dec. 7 to 18 months in Illinois Department of Corrections for theft of display merchandise less than $300 with previous conviction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Keith A. Evans, 63, Altamont, Dec. 7 on an Effingham County original warrant for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Evans posted $10,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony M. Jamison, 24, Effingham, Dec. 7 on charges of forgery by fraud and theft by possession of property less than $500. Jamison was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kristina R. Perkins, 31, Flora, Dec. 7 on charge of retail theft. Perkins posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaitlyn G. Durbin, 21, Beecher City, Dec. 7 on charges of counterfeiting/forgery and theft less than $500. Durbin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Andrea R. Collins, 45, Saginaw, Michigan, Dec. 7 on charge of reckless driving. Collins posted $250 and was released.
