The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:20 p.m. Dec. 2 west of the intersection of Banker and Fayette, an Effingham CUSD 40 bus driven by Teresa M. Fuesting, 60, Mason, rear-ended an Effingham CUSD 40 bus driven by Denise G. Willenborg, 70, Effingham. Both buses were transporting students at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.
- At 5:12 p.m. Dec. 3 at 1368 E. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Carolyn A. Beckermann, 73, Teutopolis, struck a deer.
- At 8:33 a.m. Dec. 2 at the intersection of National and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Geraldine Helm, 90, Altamont, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Samuel L. Landin, 26, St. Elmo. A passenger in Landin’s vehicle, Rose M. Landin, 65, St. Elmo, sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Helm also sustained injuries, but refused treatment. Helm was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 10:26 a.m. Dec. 4 at 805 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Treva M. Coffman, 66, Beecher City, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Collin R. Hecht, 23, Effingham. Coffman was ticketed for failure to yield.
- Austin A. Parker, 18, Effingham, was cited Dec. 1 for no valid driver’s license.
- Tucker J. O'Hara, 34, Effingham, was cited Dec. 1 for retail theft.
- Amanda J. Vogel, 31, Effingham, was cited Dec. 3 for felony theft.
- Ashley N. Schaufler, 23, Effingham, was cited Dec. 4 for retail theft.
- Christopher C. Howland, 23, Cowden, was cited Dec. 4 for possession of methamphetamine and retail theft.
- Kaleb A.J. Godert, 19, Effingham, was cited Dec. 7 for retail theft.
