The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:12 p.m. Nov. 30 west of the intersection of Mulberry and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Colton L. Frauli, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Aaron L. Sims, 18, Louisville. Frauli sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 10:17 a.m. Nov. 30 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Micah R. Stokes, 27, Nokomis, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Gregory G. Campbell, 46, Joliet. Stokes was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Campbell was ticketed for No Valid Driver’s License.
- At 5:38 p.m. Dec. 3 south of the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Wesley B. Richards, 45, Charleston, struck a vehicle driven by George E. Mayer, 67, Station, PA.
- Vayda L. Gabel, 19, Watson, was cited Dec. 3 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Stephanie L. Nicks, 55, Flora, was cited Dec. 2 for Retail Theft.
- Paige N. Nicks, 27, Flora, was cited Dec. 2 for Retail Theft.
- Jacob D. Hill, 21, Newton, was cited Dec. 4 for Expired Registration.
- Travis J. Gillespie, 49, Effingham, was cited Dec. 6 for Speeding.
