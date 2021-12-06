Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael M. Coleman, 38, Shelbyville, Dec. 3 on charge of forgery. Coleman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joseph E. Hicks, 57, Pana, Dec. 3 on charge of contempt of court for theft by deception with intent to deprive between $500 and $10,000. Hicks posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Winona L. With, 54, Beecher City, Dec. 4 on charge of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. With was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua B. Mobley, 48, Peoria, Dec. 4 on charges of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle. Mobley was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Adam M. Schlanser, 35, Beecher City, Dec. 5 on charge of violation of an order of protection. Schlanser was in jail at last check.
- Secretary of State police arrested Laura A. Shaw, 50, Ramsey, Dec. 6 for unlawful display of registration, driving while license suspended, unlawful parking, Fayette County warrant for driving while license suspended and Shelby County warrant for fraud – insufficient funds. Shaw was given notice to appear by Secretary of State and Fayette County, posted $1,075 on the Shelby County warrant and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kendrick R. Thomas, 29, Effingham, Dec. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation on domestic battery conviction. Thomas was in jail at last check.
- Effingham county deputies arrested Christoph M. Ryan, 48, Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, Dec. 6 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane usage. Ryan was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jayme E. Deaner, 44, Effingham, Dec. 6 on charges of retail theft, Effingham County warrant for retail theft/disp merchandise less than $300 and White County, Indiana, warrant for warrant for two counts of felony theft. Deaner was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dennis M. Sullivan, 76, Effingham, Dec. 6 on charge of aggravated battery to a nurse. Sullivan was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary D. Tegenkamp, 33, Altamont, Dec. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Tegenkamp posted $475 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.