The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:02 p.m. Dec. 2 at 1200 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Zachary A. McLeod, 30, Teutopolis, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Damian E. Bednar, 51, Effingham.
- At 12:18 p.m. Dec. 5 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey L. Tirevold, 43, Shumway, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Scott W. Milano, 56, Effingham.
- Jaime L. Davis, 42, Effingham, was cited Nov. 27 for retail theft.
