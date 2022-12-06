Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michele Thompson, 47, Marion, Dec. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Thompson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Isaach Peppers, 26, Effingham, Dec. 5 on charge of domestic battery. Peppers was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.