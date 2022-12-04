Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Murphy D. Green, 37, Louisiana, Dec. 3 on charge of domestic battery. Green was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse S. Tucker, 27, Altamont, Dec. 3 on charge of criminal damage to property more than $500. Tucker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffrey J. Myers, 30, Effingham, Dec. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Myers was in jail at last check.
- Robert J. Wesselman, 45, Effingham, began serving Dec. 2 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler J. Stewart, 36, Flora, Dec. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer, correctional employee or firefighter. Stewart was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Robert D. Holloway, 50, Garfield Heights, Ohio, Dec. 2 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving too fast for conditions, operating a vehicle with expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Holloway posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Katlynn M. Rhodes, 29, St. Elmo, Dec. 3 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of larceny. Rhodes posted $375 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.