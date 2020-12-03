The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:11 a.m. Dec. 1 at the intersection of W. Fayette and S. Raney, a vehicle driven by Paul D. Pugsley, 48, Altamont, struck a semi driven by Michael A. Leseiko, 55, Batavia.
- At 4:15 p.m. Nov. 18 at 101 S. Merchant, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Tate Niebrugge, Effingham.
- At 10:33 a.m. Nov. 25 at 1600 Hillside, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Toni Weatherman, Charleston.
- At 12:46 p.m. Nov. 25 at the intersection of Raney and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Charlene M. Everett, 57, Altamont, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by David R. Fritcher, 66, Effingham. Both drivers sustained injuries but refused treatment. Everett was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 1:03 p.m. Nov. 25 south of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Ella G. Seaman, 16, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Erin J. Curtis, 44, Hidalgo.
- At 7:05 p.m. Nov. 30 at the intersection of Temple and Merchant, a vehicle driven by Richard D. St. John, 53, Branson, MO, attempted to make a left-hand turn while pulling a camper trailer. The camper trailer struck a vehicle driven by Laura A. Connerly, 57, Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.