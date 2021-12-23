The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:18 p.m. Dec. 20 100 feet west of the intersection of E. Fayette and S. 2nd, a vehicle driven by Karen R. Dasenbrock, 55, Effingham, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Jesse L. Kollman, 21, Effingham.
- At 3:02 a.m. Dec. 21 200 feet south of the intersection of S. 4th and Kagay, a vehicle driven by Alexa Feldhake, 24, Effingham, struck a deer. Feldhake was ticketed for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 4:40 p.m. Dec. 21 at the intersection of N. Keller and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Brady E. Flowers, 31, Farina, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Rita K. Arnold, 60, Watson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.