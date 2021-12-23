Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Tyler M. Koonce, 19, Wheeler, Dec. 21 on charges of disorderly conduct and battery. Koonce was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Aaron L. Tolliver-Goode, 20, Effingham, Dec. 21 on charges of disorderly conduct, battery and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of improper use of registration or title. Tolliver-Goode was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brandi L. Dehart, 24, Windsor, Dec. 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Dehart posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shawn M. Wolff, 47, Effingham, Dec. 23 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle. Wolff was given notice to appear and released.
