Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Dwyna Hines, 38, Carrollton, Georgia, Dec. 20 on charges of speeding, possession of controlled substance (cocaine), possession of controlled substance (ecstasy) and aggravated unlawful use of weapon. Hines was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Daisy Hillis, 23, Effingham, Dec. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to government property less than $500. Hillis posted $575 and was released.
- Luke A. Rieman, 27, Effingham, was sentenced on Dec. 21 to 24 hours in jail for contempt of court.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Carol A. Joseph, 38, Sigel, Dec. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer, correctional employee or firefighter. Joseph was released on $15,000 recognizance bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.