The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 2:33 p.m. Dec. 15 at Fayette and Willow, a vehicle driven by Vicki L. Willenborg, 58, Teutopolis, struck a vehicle driven by Laura A. Janis, 62, Effingham. Willenborg was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
At 5:03 p.m. Dec. 17 at the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a vehicle driven by Justin L. Schultz, 43, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by John C. Giles, 81, Beecher City, causing Giles’ vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Blake W. Poe, 39, Effingham.
Christopher D. McClure, 38, Swansea, was cited Dec. 17 for no valid registration
Aaron J. Guenther, 40, Hillsboro, MO, was cited Dec. 19 for retail theft
Hilary C. Koester, 35, Shumway, was cited Dec. 21 for speeding 26-35 over the limit in a school zone.
