Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel D. Gibson, 33, Effingham, Dec. 20 on charge of residential burglary. Gibson was given notice to appear and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas A. Tappan, 42, Altamont, Dec. 20 on charge of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. Tappan was in jail at last check.
Altamont police arrested Joshua R. Keck, 32, Neoga, Dec. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Keck was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Effingham city police arrested Amber L. Sandstrom, 32, Effingham, Dec. 21 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing or destroying evidence. Sandstrom was transported to Jasper County.
