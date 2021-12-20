The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:32 a.m. Dec. 16 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Michael A. Bryant, 54, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by William J. Cooper, 24, Louisville. Cooper sustained injuries but refused treatment. Bryant was ticketed for Failure to Yield. Cooper was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 9:26 a.m. Dec. 16 at the intersection of 4th and Eiche, a vehicle driven by Caleb D. Baker, 39, Newton, collided with a vehicle driven by Crystal L. Foreman, 53, Strasburg.
- At 3:41 a.m. Dec. 18 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by James D. Harrison, 28, English, IN, lost control and struck a curb.
- At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 18 at 1001 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Anna L. Carrell, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dennis C. Heynen, 44, Effingham. Carrell sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 6:13 p.m. Dec. 19 at the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Lynn J. Velasco, 75, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Allison K. Weber, 35, Effingham.
- James E. Payne, 55, Tallahassee, FL, was cited Dec. 11 for Improper Lane Usage.
- Demora L. Edwards, 25, Chicago, was cited Dec. 17 Driving While License Suspended.
